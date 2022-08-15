Newcastle United are set to meet the asking price for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos.

That is according to the Portuguese website O Jogo, who reports that a bid could be sent to the Portuguese club for the forward this week by the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old is on the Magpies’ radar as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his attacking options before the end of the transfer window. The Toon boss has been after a forward all summer but has failed to capture one so far.

Ramos has been in the Benfica first team since 2020 and has since played 63 times for the club, scoring 18 goals and assisting a further seven.

The forward came through the Benfica youth set-up and throughout his time going through the Portuguese club’s ranks, the 21-year-old played 55 matches, in which he contributed 27 goals and nine assists.

Ramos’ contract with Benfica expires in 2026, therefore, the Portuguese outfit are in no hurry to sell and are likely to ask for a high fee.

According to the Portuguese newspaper Record, Newcastle are preparing an offer of over €30m for the 21-year-old forward, which could make him their third-most expensive player.