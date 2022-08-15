Newcastle United have reportedly held internal discussions over a potential triple raid on Chelsea this summer.

Amanda Staveley was spotted attending yesterday’s game at Stamford Bridge, watching Chelsea and Tottenham draw 2-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Still, Staveley may well have been there in pursuit of signings, with The Athletic reporting that Newcastle have discussed possible moves for Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The report also mentions interest in a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, but it seems those first three names are the main ones to have been seriously discussed by the Magpies.

Newcastle should have plenty of money to spend since their takeover last year, with big names joining the club since then.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes were both snapped up in January, while Sven Botman is another exciting addition to Eddie Howe’s squad this summer.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be able to land the likes of Gallagher, Broja or Hudson-Odoi, but they’d surely be fine signings to help take the team forward.

NUFC’s spending power could surely see them challenge the big six in the near future if they get their recruitment right.