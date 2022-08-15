Newcastle United are said to be back in the market for Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde once again after holding an interest in the Frenchman back in the January transfer window.

That’s according to Foot Mercato, who believe that the Magpies, alongside Sevilla and Lille, have been looking at Laborde for ‘several months’ and could make a move.

It is supposedly unclear as to whether any of the trio will make a move come the end of August, although Rennes will look at a bid of around £17m to £23m should they let him leave.

With 18 goals in 45 appearances, he has shown that he can cut it in the top-flight after a number of years languishing at clubs such as Bordeaux and Montpellier in the past.

Newcastle have had a plethora of French stars succeed at the club, including Yohan Cabaye, Allan Saint-Maximin and to some extent Hatem Ben Arfa.

And fans would hope that Laborde would be another star man from across the channel by bringing his goals to St. James’ Park.

Callum Wilson is currently Newcastle’s main goal threat, although they do have Chris Wood and Joelinton who can fill in if needs be. Yet with Joelinton quite clearly proving he is better suited to the roaming central midfield position and Wood perhaps not fitting Howe’s style of play, it is easy to see why Laborde is needed.