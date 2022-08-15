€50m transfer being proposed to Manchester United by intermediaries

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly being offered the potential transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for around €50million.

The Serbia international has shone in his time in Serie A, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Man Utd could do with Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s being offered to the club as they face likely embarrassment over De Jong.

The Telegraph note that Chelsea could beat the Red Devils to De Jong, but one imagines fans would be pretty happy with Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative option.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham duo on verge of leaving the club
Furious Erik ten Hag performs U-turn and demands three new Man United signings
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Update on Cristiano Ronaldo, €50m Arsenal transfer target, and more

An all-action box-to-box player, Milinkovic-Savic looks like the kind of all-rounder who’d be a significant upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

It would be a blow for Lazio to lose such an important player, but he’s been linked with big moves for so long now that it would hardly be surprising to finally see him secure a transfer to a top European club.

More Stories Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.