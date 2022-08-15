€50m transfer being proposed to Manchester United by intermediaries

Manchester United are reportedly being offered the potential transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for around €50million.

The Serbia international has shone in his time in Serie A, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Man Utd could do with Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s being offered to the club as they face likely embarrassment over De Jong.

The Telegraph note that Chelsea could beat the Red Devils to De Jong, but one imagines fans would be pretty happy with Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative option.

An all-action box-to-box player, Milinkovic-Savic looks like the kind of all-rounder who’d be a significant upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

It would be a blow for Lazio to lose such an important player, but he’s been linked with big moves for so long now that it would hardly be surprising to finally see him secure a transfer to a top European club.