Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA after sideline brawl

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged for improper conduct following their brawl in the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday.

Stamford Bridge played host to the thriller between the two sides, a match in which Chelsea took the lead twice and will feel they should have won, but Tottenham stuck in the clash and got their reward through a last-minute Harry Kane goal.

The main talking point, however, was the clash between the two managers.

What started the tension was Spurs’ first goal, where Kai Havertz was fouled before Antonio Conte’s side went up the field and scored. That led to the first clash between two managers and that carried on after full-time.

Tottenham’s second equaliser also came in controversial circumstances as Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella’s hair before a corner was awarded to Spurs. The North London side then scored from that said corner, leaving Tuchel furious at the final whistle.

When Conte went to shake Tuchel’s hand after the match, the German decided to not let go of the Italian, resulting in a brawl between the two clubs.

The FA responded to the incident on Monday and released a statement that reads via 90min: “Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, following the Premier League fixture between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022.

As the two coaches were sent off after the match, the pair will miss their club’s fixtures this weekend.