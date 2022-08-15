According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Lazio’s 27-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Calcio Mercato Web have reported that Spurs could make a potential offer of £38m (€45m), rising to £51m (€60m) with added bonuses.

The report suggests that Tottenham are now considering making a bid for the Serbia international with the money set aside for AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici want to fill the void left by Giovani Lo Celso, who has left Spurs for Villarreal on a season-long loan and Tanguy Ndombele, who is no longer in Conte’s plans.

With just twelve months remaining on the Lazio midfielder’s contract, now would be a good time for Spurs to make their move.

The seasoned midfielder has been an important part of the Lazio squad since joining from KRC Genk in 2015 and has made an incredible 295 appearances, scoring 58 goals and assisting with 52.

However, Spurs aren’t close to a deal yet and with Juventus also said to be interested in the Lazio star, Conte’s side will need to act quickly if they want to ensure his arrival in London.