Tottenham could add to their impressive long list of summer signings in the coming days with reports stating that they have bid for Manchester United starlet James Garner after it emerged that the Old Trafford side could be willing to let him go if the price is right.

Garner was considered a youth prospect last year as he joined Nottingham Forest on loan for the second time under then-boss Chris Hughton. Making huge strides in his development under Steve Cooper, the Wirral-born star has been tipped to challenge United’s lack of midfield stars for a starting spot given their failure to buy stars such as Frenkie de Jong this summer.

But reports have creeped into the fold claiming that despite featuring for United just seven times in his career, they are willing to sell him for a fee of around £15m if the price is right.

And Alan Nixon, via his Patreon exclusive page, has claimed that Conte’s men have backed themselves to sign the star with an opening bid.

The report states that they plan to snatch him from under the eye of Nottingham Forest, who have made 15 signings so far this season and show no signs of slowing down.

Their opening bid was too low to be accepted by Erik ten Hag’s men, and he does wish to stay at the club he has been at since the age of eight – although if a midfielder such as de Jong is signed in the window, his stance may be altered.

And with Tottenham in the Champions League, they could well be an interesting prospect for Garner to consider.