Tottenham star Tanguy Ndombele looks set to spend yet another period away from the club with reports claiming that the Frenchman is set to sign on a loan deal with a future fee being inserted.

Ndombele hasn’t featured for Spurs since his dismal display in a 3-1 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup back in January, where he was booed off by the home support and walked down the tunnel – never to be seen in a Spurs shirt again.

He was subsequently loaned to Lyon and impressed in France, with talks over his north London career reigniting again as Antonio Conte enters his first full season.

But that hasn’t happened and links away from the club have picked up the pace recently, with Ndombele set to be frozen out of Conte’s plans – and according to Fabrizio Romano, his next destination will be Napoli.

“Napoli are now set to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham,” a tweet from Romano stated.

“Loan fee around €1m [£800,000], buy option for €30m [£26m]. Spurs have accepted their proposal.

“Final details being sorted on player side then it will be done.”

With Yves Bissouma joining the club this summer, Ndombele’s excellence on the ball will not be needed with the Mali international taking his place – and he will link up with Luciano Spaletti at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a bid to showcase his talents with first-team football.