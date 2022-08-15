Tottenham set for busy end to the transfer window with multiple deals left to complete

Tottenham are heading towards Deadline Day with multiple deals yet to complete.

The London club have already had an impressive window in which they have backed manager Antonio Conte heavily by bringing in six new signings: Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are set to add a seventh very soon with Udinese’s Destiny Udogie undergoing a medical in London on Monday after initial tests in his native Italy.

The left-back will cost Tottenham £20m, according to the report, with the 19-year-old set to remain in Italy for the rest of the season on loan.

What other deals are Tottenham working on?

Aside from Udogie, Tottenham are also set to complete the permanent capture of Cristian Romero in the coming days, according to Football Insider.

Spurs have until the end of this month to convert the Argentine’s loan deal into a permanent transfer and are set to pay Atalanta £40m for the popular defender.

According to the report, Tottenham are currently looking for ways to offload unwanted quartet Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon as well.

Should they find a way out for the four, Spurs will look to bring in another player states Football Insider, but who that will be is unknown as the London club look set for a busy end to the window.