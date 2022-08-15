There’s been a fresh update on West Ham’s search for a new signing in defence.

It seems that the Hammers are not necessarily in the market for someone who is going to come in as automatic first choice, but to fight with the current options in that area of their squad.

According to Dean Jones, one player they’ve got an eye on for that role is Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings.

“They’re not looking for a first-choice defender, they’re looking for someone that can fight to be part of that team. You could say, ‘Tyrone Mings is struggling with that battle himself for Aston Villa,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“It might just be that he needs a new club. He is one that West Ham are aware of and of thinking about, but we’ll have to see whether it actually turns into anything active.”

