Video: Darwin Nunez sent off for violent headbutt on Anfield debut

Darwin Nunez’s Anfield debut has turned into a nightmare after the striker was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Anderson.

The Reds have found themselves 1-0 down after a Wilfried Zaha first-half goal and their task has been made harder after their new boy was sent off for a headbutt.

The Uruguayan was approached by Anderson after the pair clashed, to which Nunez reacted with a headbutt.

The striker was sent off straight away and it is an act Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be furious with.