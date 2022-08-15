Liverpool have dragged themselves right back into their game against Crystal Palace despite being 1-0 down and having 10 men – with star winger Luiz Diaz scoring a superb effort just moments after Darwin Nunez was sent off.

The Reds had been lacklustre in the first half against the Eagles and Wilfried Zaha’s goal proved that they have to work hard against Patrick Vieira’s men.

When Nunez was dismissed, it appeared as though the chips were down with Anfield set to experience its first league defeat for quite some time.

But up stepped Diaz to weave his way through a bewildered Palace defence before being able to curl a blistering effort from range into the back of the net to inspire fight on Merseyside until the lights.