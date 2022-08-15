Video: Spurs midfielder trolled on social media after celebrating 2-2 draw against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma trolled on social media after his over-the-top celebration with the travelling Spurs fans following their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On Sunday, Antonio Conte’s side came from behind twice to snatch a point from bitter London rivals, Chelsea.

The new summer signing was spotted pumping up the Lillywhites away fans following Harry Kane’s crucial late equaliser, forcing opposition manager Thomas Tuchel to share the points.

It was undoubtedly an over-the-top celebration from Spurs’ newest recruit. Still, with high tensions following the clash between the two club managers, it’s hardly surprising that the players celebrated wildly with their fans.