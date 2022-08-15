Video: Zaha shocks Liverpool with wonderful finish

Crystal Palace have taken a shock lead at Anfield through Wilfried Zaha after a dominant first 30 minutes from the home side.

The Reds have been much better than their performance last weekend at Fulham and should be ahead after a number good chances but it is the away side that have taken the lead.

The goal came when Eberechi Eze easily passed Fabinho in midfield before playing in Palace’s danger man, Wilfried Zaha, who finished wonderfully past Alisson.