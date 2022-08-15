West Ham could announce two more signings before the end of the window

West Ham FC
West Ham United are in advanced talks with two more players over potential transfers to the London Stadium. 

That’s according to an ex-West Ham employee, who has shared on the West Ham Way Patreon page on Monday (15 August, 11:11), the latest updates surrounding the London club with numerous players now in talks over a move to the Hammers.

The first of these involves PSG’s Thilo Kehrer, who will continue talks with the club with hopes of getting a deal done as it now appears closer than it was previously.

The post stated: “we will continue talks with Kehrer in the hope of getting the deal done,

“It is said to be closer than it was now but still not done as yet.

“There are numerous other talks happening at the moment of which I am told another 2 are at a more advanced stage than others.”

West Ham wants Kehrer
Who the other target is, remains unknown, but Kehrer could be a good signing for David Moyes to add to his squad.

The 25-year-old can play at centre-back as well as a full-back and that versatility will fix a lot of problems for Moyes, as the German can provide cover for left-back Aaron Cresswell whilst also being able to start more centrally following the injury to new signing Nayef Aguerd.

