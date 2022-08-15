West Ham duo on verge of leaving the club

According to reports, West Ham duo Emmanuel Longelo and Armstrong Okoflex are likely to leave the club on loan.

The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas has said on The Athletic’s forum that “Okoflex and Longelo likely to go out on loan.” when asked his opinion on which youth players will break through this season.

Okoflex joined the Hammers from Celtic in 2021 and became the club’s Under-23s top goal scorer last season, scoring 22 goals and making 12 assists in 22 appearances for the youth side.

However, the 20-year-old is yet to have his chance to shine in the Hammers’ senior squad, with first-team chances looking just as unlikely this season following a busy transfer market for club boss David Moyes.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old left-back Longelo only has a Europa League group game to his name.

With neither player likely to gain valuable first-team experience this season, a loan to an English Football League club will be a feasible approach.

However, Moyes would surely have already known that neither player would gain first-team experience this season, so it begs to question of why a loan club hasn’t already been sorted for them.