Newcastle United have been linked with an array of forwards this summer but with just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, are still on the hunt.

Amongst those links have been Armando Broja and Hugo Ekitike, but the latest name to appear is Joao Pedro. Watford’s 20-year-old forward has been in England three seasons and has drawn admiration for his technical ability.

According to the Chronicle, the Magpies have made a £23m offer, composed of £20m plus £3m in variables, that has been turned down by Watford so far. Newcastle are thought to be preparing a new bid, but Watford have been clear that their asking price is £30m.

As has been seen in their previous pursuits, Newcastle are keen not to be held to ransom and will only do a deal if they believe it to be the correct valuation of the player. Pedro only managed three goals last season in the Premier League and it would be a significant outlay for a player with relatively little track record of scoring goals, especially when Eddie Howe appears to be seeking a natural finisher.