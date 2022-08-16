Arsenal had different plans for transfer target who eventually joined Manchester United

Arsenal reportedly had an interest in Lisandro Martinez this summer before he ended up sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

The Argentina international impressed during his time at Ajax, and ended up making the move to Man Utd, where he’s not got off to the best start with some shaky performances in the club’s back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

Still, it seems Arsenal had different plans for Martinez, with Mikel Arteta viewing him as more of a left-back than a centre-back, where he’s played for United so far, as per The Athletic.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag changes his approach with Martinez, and perhaps moves him to the left-hand side, or even into defensive midfield, where he can also play.

It’s fair to say the 24-year-old is not the tallest or most physically commanding player, which suggests he might not be ideal to play central defence in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s plans to use him as left-back perhaps made more sense, with the Gunners identifying his weaknesses in the middle.

Can United learn from their rivals here?