Arsenal are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in a surprise deal.

The England international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge and is said to be eager to leave the club this summer, with the Gunners now the favourites for his signature.

Aston Villa are also eyeing up Hudson-Odoi, while more recently he was also talked up as a possible option for Juventus, or as bait in a potential swap deal with Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha.

Now, however, the Chelsea Spot podcast claim Arsenal are in pole position to snap up Hudson-Odoi as he looks to leave the Blues for more playing time.

Mikel Arteta could do with more quality out wide, with Nicolas Pepe’s future in doubt after a lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Hudson-Odoi might not be doing the business for Chelsea right now, but he’s long been regarded as a promising young player, so could revive his career at Arsenal.

This could serve as a warning for Chelsea, however, after seeing how much Tammy Abraham has shone since leaving for Roma last summer.