Exclusive: Edu & Arteta “exploring” another Arsenal signing + player hopes free transfer can be done ASAP

Arsenal chief Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are exploring another potential under-the-radar signing, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano says the Gunners remain open to bringing in another new addition, though it’s not yet clear who that could be as the club keep their cards close to their chest.

Although there was plenty of build-up to the deals for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, the arrival of Fabio Vieira came almost out of nowhere, so it’s possible that Arsenal could surprise us all again.

Still, for the time being it seems that the north London giants are focusing on further departures, having offloaded the likes of Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno so far this summer.

One name surely heading for the exit is Hector Bellerin, with Romano explaining that he hopes to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium and return to Spain as soon as possible, having enjoyed his loan spell with Real Betis last season.

“Arsenal’s priority was and still is the outgoings. After Torreira and Pablo Mari, Runarsson has signed on loan to Alanyaspor and Hector Bellerin hopes to terminate the contract to return to Spain as soon as possible,” Romano said.

“Still, I’m aware that Edu and Mikel Arteta are exploring options for another signing, but always with the names under the radar.”

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season, winning their opening two fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.