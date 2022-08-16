Aston Villa confirm player will undergo surgery to repair injury

Aston Villa have confirmed that newly signed centre-back Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon and will soon undergo surgery to resolve the injury.

The Hammers have released a statement confirming that the 29-year-old defender sustained an injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton, stating that the player will require surgery before beginning a rehabilitation programme.

“The player sustained the injury during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Everton. The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme,” the statement read.

Following the game at Villa Park, club boss Steven Gerrard admitted he was “extremely worried” by Carlos’ injury.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he’s ‘extremely worried’ about the injury that forced Diego Carlos off the pitch against Everton. ??? pic.twitter.com/SMVzj5TZPt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2022

MORE: West Ham line up move for Villa star who could be tempted to leave

Gerrard has good reason to be worried, with The Villa finding themselves short of defensive options once again.

Carlos signed for Villa from Sevilla earlier this summer in a deal worth £27.9m (Transfermarkt) but will unlikely play for Villa again for a while.

The Brazilian had started in both of Villa’s debut games this season, partnering up with Ezri Konsa in their 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth and Tyrone Mings in their victory against Everton on Saturday.

Centre-back Kortney Hause is also said to be out until October, as reported by the Express and Star, which leaves Konsa, Mings and Callum Chambers as Gerrard’s remaining centre-back options.

Not a good start to Villa’s season.