Man United ready to launch bid for Chelsea transfer target after also considering move back in January

Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch a bid for the transfer of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Red Devils are ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of the former Arsenal captain, having also considered him when he left the Emirates Stadium back in January, according to the Sun.

Aubameyang has shone for Barcelona and could be an ideal option for Man Utd to solve their problems up front at the moment after a nightmare start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel also wants Aubameyang, but one issue is that Chelsea are not currently keen on paying Barca’s asking price for the Gabon international, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

With BBC Sport reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo’s United future is increasingly in doubt, Aubameyang could be just the kind of proven goal-scorer Erik ten Hag needs to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, however, also urgently need to strengthen up front after letting the disappointing Romelu Lukaku return to Inter Milan on loan this season.