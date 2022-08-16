Chelsea agree personal terms with Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are still looking for a central defender this summer and have not given up hope of bringing in Wesley Fofana. Chelsea so far have been unable to break Leicester City’s resolve to keep him, but now at least they are assured that if they can do a deal with Leicester, Fofana will arrive.

The quoted figure for Chelsea seems to be in excess of £80m if they want to persuade Leicester to part with Fofana, to the frustration of the player himself. Fofana is keen on a move and feels Leicester are asking too much.

Wesley Fofana has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, so the contract would be ready in case the two clubs find an agreement. ?? #CFC Chelsea are preparing a new bid as they want Fofana as priority target. Leicester insist on their position. Tough one, but still open. pic.twitter.com/DmtCm47M31 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

There has been some progress for Chelsea though – Fabrizio Romano reports that personal terms have been agreed between Fofana and Chelsea. It means that the saga could well go down to final stages of the transfer window, as there is now just one negotiation to complete.

However the longer the saga runs, it may be the lower Chelsea’s chances of securing his signature. Unless Leicester have the time to get a replacement for Fofana, their demands will be that much higher if they are to be left short for the first half of the season.