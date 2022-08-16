Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea at odds over potential forward transfer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is continuing to push for the signing of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This is despite the Blues not being keen on paying Barca’s €30million asking price for the Gabon international, with the 33-year-old’s age seemingly a bit of an issue.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with some uncertainty still surrounding Aubameyang’s future amid the interest from Chelsea.

Tuchel worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and a reunion could make sense for both of them this summer for a variety of reasons.

Chelsea urgently need to replace Romelu Lukaku as they currently lack an out-and-out centre-forward, while Aubameyang now seems less likely to play regularly for Barcelona after the signing of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

CFC fans will surely hope an agreement can be struck for Aubameyang, who has a proven goal-scoring record in the Premier League from his time at Arsenal.

For now, it’s looking complicated, but Romano has suggested that Barca need to sell players this summer as they target a move for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

“Chelsea don’t want to spend €30m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s also a question of age; but Thomas Tuchel is a big fan and is insisting on having Pierre as soon as possible,” Romano said.

“Marcos Alonso so far is a separate deal, one step away from being completed – just a matter of time. I’m not aware of alternatives for Chelsea at the moment -their priority is to insist on Aubameyang this week, but the price has to be right.

“One thing that could help Chelsea is that Barcelona need to sell players to fund a top target of their own.”

On a possible move for City star Silva, Romano added: “There is still no agreement between Man City and Barcelona, the negotiations are at early stages; it won’t be an easy deal but the Barca board want to try as Bernardo is considered Xavi’s “obsession”.

“Of course, selling some players including Memphis Depay or Aubameyang is key for Barca if they really want to sign Bernardo, who obviously won’t be cheap.”