Chelsea close to sealing 6-year deal for £12m wonderkid

Chelsea edge closer to winning the race for the signature of Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei.

According to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to make an improved bid of £12m (15m) plus add-ons for the 19-year-old Italian, which is expected to be accepted.

If everything goes to plan, Casadei will join the Blues on a 6-year deal.

Cesare Casadei has agreed personal terms with Chelsea on six year deal. Decision made, he’s not joining Nice or Sassuolo as Chelsea are closing on deal to sign Inter’s 2003 born talent ??? #CFC Next official bid will be the right one to complete the deal for €15m plus add-ons. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Chelsea have already had an offer of £7m (€8m) rejected by inter Milan, but the next bid will be close to Inter’s £12.6m (€15m) asking price as reported by Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

Italian youngster Casadei is yet to make his senior debut for Inter but is already viewed as one of the hottest prospects in Italian football following his performances for Inter’s youth squad, scoring 24 goals and seven assists from 65 appearances.

It is obvious the Inter youth player has an eye for goal. However, whether he would be a ready-made fit for the pressure of the Premier League is open to debate.

It remains to be seen if the youngster goes out on loan to continue his development or remains with the club.