"He would love the opportunity" – £45m star tempted by Chelsea transfer as official bid comes in

Chelsea have reportedly made an official transfer approach for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, thought to be in the region of £45million.

Watch below for Sky Sports News’ report on Chelsea’s Gordon pursuit, with the Blues clearly ready to pay big money for the England Under-21 international before the end of the summer.

Here’s the video clip in full, with the reporter also noting that Gordon could be tempted by the opportunity to move to a bigger club due to Everton’s current difficulties, even if he’s not necessarily likely to cause his club trouble and agitate for a move away from Goodison Park for the moment…

Chelsea could do with strengthening in attack after allowing Timo Werner to leave, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi haven’t really impressed in recent times.

Gordon looks a promising young player who could be ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment, though it also seems clear that Everton won’t want to sell, with the Toffees only narrowly avoiding relegation last season and losing star forward Richarlison earlier this summer.

