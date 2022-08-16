Odds suddenly SLASHED on Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Blues now favourites for Man Utd star

Chelsea are suddenly the major favourites to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club amid ongoing transfer rumours over his Manchester United future.

The Blues were linked with Ronaldo earlier in the summer, but it was though that Thomas Tuchel was not convinced the move would be right for his team.

Things may have changed since then, however, with Betfair now announcing a rapid change in odds regarding the Portugal international.

See below as they’ve tweeted that Chelsea are now 3/1 to sign Ronaldo, having previously only been 14/1…

Chelsea could do with a new signing up front, but are struggling to agree a deal for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so that could perhaps persuade Tuchel to gamble on Ronaldo instead.

It would be painful for Man Utd fans to see this club legend joining one of their rivals, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising, as the 37-year-old will want to play at the highest level and compete in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Ronaldo this summer.