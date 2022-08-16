Chelsea owner Todd Boehly tempted to flex muscles with Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Chelsea have said farewell to both of the star strikers that they signed in the last two summers, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, but are yet to bring in a natural replacement. Although manager Thomas Tuchel has often opted to use Kai Havertz up front, the temptation will be there to bring in another forward.

Whether the forward that tempts Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly’s temptations are the same is a different matter. Chelsea have been linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which would reunite Tuchel with the Gabonese forward, who starred in his Borussia Dortmund side.

Yet Boehly, who has been heavily involved in the football side of things since his arrival, has a different name in mind. Dean Jones explained to GiveMeSport that Manchester United’s wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo is still a possibility.

“He’s definitely tempted to make an offer if no-one else is going in for Ronaldo and I can understand why, to some extent.”

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago – Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer ??? #MUFC Man Utd insist he's not for sale – Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. pic.twitter.com/DEUEEfX3yr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

“But when you see the way that Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz play in that frontline, Ronaldo just doesn’t fit, so I’m on Tuchel’s side on that one.”

As Jones references, Ronaldo would not be the choice of Tuchel. While Chelsea have often seen managers as more expendable than other top clubs, crossing paths with Tuchel does not seem wise. The German manager is unlikely to accept being overruled lightly and his time at Paris Saint-Germain ended when his authority was questioned.