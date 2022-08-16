Bid accepted: Chelsea “are now set to sign” midfielder, says journalist

Chelsea are reportedly set to seal the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei after having a bid accepted for the Italian wonderkid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been chasing a deal for Casadei for some time now, and Romano has now tweeted a major update as it seems the transfer is edging ever closer.

See Romano’s tweet below for the latest details on the deal, with a medical now scheduled in London later this week…

Romano states that Chelsea will pay €15million plus an extra €5m in add-ons for Casadei, who looks an outstanding prospect for the future.

Inter will no doubt be disappointed to lose this top talent, but have had financial issues in recent times that have led to several of their big names leaving.

Romelu Lukaku left the San Siro for Stamford Bridge last year before returning on loan, while Achraf Hakimi was another big name to leave as he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Casadei is not yet the finished product, but this looks like being smart business by Chelsea for a player who could make a long-term impact.

