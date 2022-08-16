Chelsea transfer target increasingly frustrated with current club’s antics

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated at his club blocking a potential transfer to Chelsea this summer.

Fofana has impressed in his time at the King Power Stadium, and could become the latest big name to leave the club, following big-money sales of the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in recent times.

The 21-year-old has been targeted by Chelsea to strengthen their defence this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it seems he’s not happy at how Leicester are handling the saga.

According to Sky Sports, Fofana feels the Foxes are pricing him out of his dream move to Stamford Bridge and is growing ever more unsettled by the saga.

Chelsea fans will hope that Leicester won’t try too hard to keep an unhappy player, but Sky add that they hope to make more than £80million from the Frenchman’s sale.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee ??? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

That would be more than they received from Manchester United when they sold Maguire, as noted by the report, and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will pay that much.

The Blues could do well to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, however, after both left on free transfers.