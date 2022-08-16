Leeds United have strengthened their squad significantly over the summer transfer window but if there is one position that may warrant further attention, it is left-back. Junior Firpo picked up an injury in preseason and could well be out until October, meaning that Pascal Struijk has been filling in on the left at the start of the season.

Even when fit, the Spanish left-back has not been convincing since arriving at Leeds and Jesse Marsch is reportedly pushing for a new addition before the end of the transfer window.

Kai Wagner off the set piece! #DOOP pic.twitter.com/jyKCmjCOFv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 16, 2021

One of the prime candidates for that role is 25-year-old Kai Wagner. According to Ben Jacobs, talks are progressing well between his club Philadelphia Union and Leeds. They do face competition from the likes of Benfica and Dinamo Zagreb, but Manuel Veth (via The Transfer Tavern) has claimed that Wagner prefers a move to Leeds over the other two.

Wagner arrived in the US three years ago, having passed through the academy system at Schalke previously. Last season he was responsible for three goals and four assists, while he has provided 5 assists this campaign. He also takes set pieces for the Union. It is little surprise he would prefer the Premier League over the other two as the financial incentive will surely tip things in Leeds’ favour.