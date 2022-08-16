Dele Alli given decision by Everton on move abroad

Everton only brought in Dele Alli during the winter transfer window, but it appears he has already become redundant for Frank Lampard.

It was the former Chelsea manager who advocated for his signing on a free transfer. As Everton battled against relegation, Alli made 11 appearances but did not directly contribute to any goals and averaged just under 30 minutes per appearance. He has also appeared off the bench in Everton’s opening two games of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Besiktas are keen to sign Alli, with both a loan deal and a permanent transfer being considered. Alli is keen for more game time and it is clear that he has plenty to do in order to win a starting space at Everton.

The England international tends to operate best playing off a striker, but with Everton adding Amadou Onana and potentially Idrissa Gana Gueye to a central midfield of Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, it appears the Toffees are targeting different profiles to Alli.

 

