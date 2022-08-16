Newcastle United fans will be focused chiefly on transfer additions during the remainder of August, but Eddie Howe is having to recruit a new coach too. After the departure of goalkeeping coach Simon Smith, Howe is considering delving down the English football pyramid in order to replace Smith.

According to The Times, via NUFC Blog, Howe is considering bringing in a former player of his at Bournemouth. Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal played for Bournemouth for six years and won promotion from League 2 to the Championship.

Currently at Stockport County as a goalkeeping coach, he is in his second non-playing role after hanging up his boots in 2020 with Chesterfield. Five of his seasons with Bournemouth were spent with Howe and the Newcastle manager will have an intimate knowledge of his skills.

Smith had been at Newcastle for the previous seven years and Howe’s appointment will have to live up to expectations. Jalal would be aware of exactly what Howe wants too, although it would be his first time working in the elite of his field.