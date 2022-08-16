Eddie Howe considering surprise reunion with former Bournemouth player at Newcastle

AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United fans will be focused chiefly on transfer additions during the remainder of August, but Eddie Howe is having to recruit a new coach too. After the departure of goalkeeping coach Simon Smith, Howe is considering delving down the English football pyramid in order to replace Smith.

According to The Times, via NUFC Blog, Howe is considering bringing in a former player of his at Bournemouth. Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal played for Bournemouth for six years and won promotion from League 2 to the Championship.

Jalal was at Bournemouth between 2008 and 2014.

Currently at Stockport County as a goalkeeping coach, he is in his second non-playing role after hanging up his boots in 2020 with Chesterfield. Five of his seasons with Bournemouth were spent with Howe and the Newcastle manager will have an intimate knowledge of his skills.

Smith had been at Newcastle for the previous seven years and Howe’s appointment will have to live up to expectations. Jalal would be aware of exactly what Howe wants too, although it would be his first time working in the elite of his field.

 

More Stories about AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle revisit deal for French striker they had interest in throughout January
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on major Newcastle United transfer saga
Eddie Howe gives green light for Newcastle to sell £40m fan favourite
More Stories AFC Bournemouth Eddie Howe Newcastle United FC Shwan Jalal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.