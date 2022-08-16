Erik ten Hag ready to let Manchester United star leave

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly changed his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and accepted his request to leave the club.

According to The Times, the newly appointed Red Devil boss is now open to selling the Portugal international and is understood to be unhappy with the star’s behaviour.

Following the embarrassing start of ten Hag’s United career, the Dutch manager seeks solutions to turn his club’s success around.

The Red Devils got off to a humiliating start to their season, losing back-to-back games against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion and Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

With only a couple more weeks remaining in this summer’s transfer window, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly looking for a way to exit Old Trafford after expressing his wish to leave for a Champions League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

MORE: Approach made: PL club working on Man United transfer raid, Tottenham also in the mix

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea transfer disagreement, Man United’s forward talks, and more
Approach made: PL club working on Man United transfer raid, Tottenham also in the mix
Arsenal had different plans for transfer target who eventually joined Manchester United

The Times has reported that United had help from additional sponsorship contributions to help finance Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford from Juventus last season, which cost the club an initial transfer fee of around £12.6m (€15m).

The footballing legend’s representatives have already held discussions with several top clubs, with initial interest said to be from Chelsea and Bayern Munich; however, neither come to fruition.

According to the report, though, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is impressed by Ronaldo’s eagerness to work with him. The club are open to using Alvaro Morata or Antoine Griezmann to aid a deal.

With Ronaldo unhappy staying at Old Trafford and the club’s desperate need for more firepower, a swap for Morata or Griezmann seems the best way forward for both clubs and players.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.