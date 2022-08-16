Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly changed his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and accepted his request to leave the club.

According to The Times, the newly appointed Red Devil boss is now open to selling the Portugal international and is understood to be unhappy with the star’s behaviour.

Following the embarrassing start of ten Hag’s United career, the Dutch manager seeks solutions to turn his club’s success around.

The Red Devils got off to a humiliating start to their season, losing back-to-back games against Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion and Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

With only a couple more weeks remaining in this summer’s transfer window, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly looking for a way to exit Old Trafford after expressing his wish to leave for a Champions League club.

The Times has reported that United had help from additional sponsorship contributions to help finance Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford from Juventus last season, which cost the club an initial transfer fee of around £12.6m (€15m).

The footballing legend’s representatives have already held discussions with several top clubs, with initial interest said to be from Chelsea and Bayern Munich; however, neither come to fruition.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee ??? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

According to the report, though, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is impressed by Ronaldo’s eagerness to work with him. The club are open to using Alvaro Morata or Antoine Griezmann to aid a deal.

With Ronaldo unhappy staying at Old Trafford and the club’s desperate need for more firepower, a swap for Morata or Griezmann seems the best way forward for both clubs and players.