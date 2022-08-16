Exclusive: Barcelona still on the hunt for Premier League player considered Xavi’s “obsession”

Barcelona are reportedly still attempting to seal a deal for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, despite not yet being able to register all their summer signings due to La Liga’s financial regulations.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the Catalan giants are still pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old midfielder, who is also keen to join the La Liga side.

“The situation is clear. Bernardo Silva would love to move to Barcelona but he will never disrespect Man City; it’s up to the clubs, Bernardo won’t force his move but would like Barca move very much” Romano said.

“There is still no agreement between Man City and Barcelona, the negotiations are at early stages; it won’t be an easy deal but the Barca board want to try as Bernardo is considered Xavi’s “obsession”.”

However, with Barcelona’s wage bill still not balanced, the Catalans still have plenty of work to do before putting pen to paper for the Portuguese star, with Romano stating that some players will need to be sold.

“Of course, selling some players including Memphis Depay or Aubameyang is key for Barca if they really want to sign Bernardo, who obviously won’t be cheap.”

Xavi’s need for Silva is clear following their struggling start to the season, with the Spanish giants struggling to claim a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Barca have already added five signings this summer, including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Xavi is undoubtedly keen to get the talented midfielder, who has managed an outstanding 48 goals and 50 assists in 252 City appearances.