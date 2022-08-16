Harry Kane makes embarrassing blunder in Chelsea vs Spurs post-match interview

Tottenham striker Harry Kane got very basic maths wrong when he spoke after the club’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

Kane snatched an important last-minute equaliser for Spurs, but seemed to think that it was the winning goal…

Harry Kane: ‘It’s always nice to get a last minute winner’.

I see Harry still struggling with basic maths and logic. pic.twitter.com/IM5uaBdjPm — Fun With Flares (@Funwithflares) August 15, 2022

Kane is a great goal-scorer, but it seems keeping track of the score in games isn’t his strong point.

Of course, Tottenham will be happy enough with a draw after coming so close to a defeat, with Antonio Conte’s side showing a tremendous never-say-die attitude to bounce back late on.