Approach made: PL club working on Man United transfer raid, Tottenham also in the mix

Everton have reportedly made an approach for Manchester United midfielder James Garner, who has been put up for sale.

The 21-year-old has long been regarded as a big prospect at Man Utd, and also impressed last season during a loan spell with Nottingham Forest, helping them win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

It seems Forest are now keen on Garner again, while Tottenham also seem to be in the mix, but it’s Everton whose interest seems to be the most advanced as they make an approach for the £14-15m-rated player, according to Football Insider.

United fans might be a tad concerned about this, with Garner looking like he surely deserves a run in the first-team due to the lack of other options in that department.

Although the England Under-21 international may be inexperienced at the highest level, he surely can’t be much worse than the highly underwhelming pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay.

It could be great business by Spurs if they can move into a strong position to sign Garner, as he’d likely be a fine investment that could end up looking like a bargain in the near future.

Still, United surely won’t want to sell Garner to a big six rival, in which case a move to Everton or Forest might make more sense.