Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has taken to Instagram to reveal the horrific messages he’s received since being headbutted by Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in yesterday’s game at Anfield.

Nunez was sent off in a frustrating 1-1 draw for Liverpool, and it seems some idiotic Reds fans have decided to target Andersen for his role in the Uruguayan’s red card.

See below for some examples, which include violent threats to Andersen and his family, with some angry so-called fans clearly taking things too far…

Most Liverpool fans would surely condemn this behaviour, with Andersen clearly not the guilty party if Nunez couldn’t keep his cool last night.

It may well be that the Palace defender provoked him a bit, but it’s still the forward’s responsibility to represent his club in the correct way and not resort to violent conduct, which could also land him with a lengthy fan, which does Liverpool no favours.