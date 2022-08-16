Medical Soon: Club agree to re-sign Leeds player

Motherwell are closing in on a transfer deal for Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry.

A medical has now been scheduled for the 19-year-old as he edges closer to returning to his former club, according to a report from Football Insider.

McKinstry would have been out of contract at the end of the season, so it seems Leeds have decided to move him on now instead of risking losing him as a free agent.

Motherwell beat Hartlepool to the teenager’s signature, with the deal looking set to be made official soon.

There have been plenty of changes at Elland Road this summer, with Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leaving.

McKinstry is the latest to be on his way out of Leeds, while the likes of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra have come in.