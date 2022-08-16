Pundit suggests Liverpool may be regretting major transfer decision

Liverpool may be regretting letting Sadio Mane leave for Bayern Munich this summer, as pundit Garth Crooks suggests they are definitely missing the Senegal international.

The Reds have made a stuttering start to the season, picking up just two points so far after drawing two very winnable fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 away to Fulham on the opening day, and they once again fell behind and had to find an equaliser in last night’s 1-1 draw at home to Palace.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool out of trouble with a stunning solo strike in the second half, but Crooks is unsure if LFC have really replaced the influential Mane in their attack.

“It was always going to take something a bit special to cancel out Palace’s goal, but Diaz provided just that. Whether he can replace the potency, or match the goals, that Sadio Mane produced for Liverpool over the years remains to be seen. But Liverpool are definitely missing Mane,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

Mane was a star player for Jurgen Klopp’s side for many years, and was never likely to be easy to replace after he surprisingly left Anfield this summer – could this end up being the first big error of the Klopp era?