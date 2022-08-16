Manchester City have confirmed left-back signing

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Anderlecht and Spain Under-21s defender Sergio Gomez.

The 21-year-old left-back arrived at the Etihad Stadium after completing a four-year deal for £11.7m (Transfermarkt).

Pep Guardiola has been looking to fill the void left by left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal this summer for £31.5m (Transfermarkt).

City had initially hoped to sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella. However, they lost out to Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s club matched Brighton’s asking price.

The departure of the Ukraine international left Guardiola with limited left-back options, with Joao Cancelo remaining as the only senior option in the position.

The young Spaniard claimed in his first official interview with ManCity.com that he grew up supporting the Citizens.

“I was a City fan when I was a kid,” says Gomez.

“When we were kids, my brother used to support City. He’s the main reason I became a fan as well.

“Once he was on a school trip to London and I asked him to bring a David Silva shirt.

“At that time, he was wearing the No.21 shirt and he was my favourite player because I used to play in his position when I was a kid.

“I feel very proud that I can wear his number, like Ferran Torres did here.

“I think it’s very nice that another Spanish player takes the No.21 shirt and I will give my best wearing it.”

The Spain Under-21 played 50 games for RSC Anderlecht, scoring seven goals and assisting with 15 since joining from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.