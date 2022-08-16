Manchester United after Brighton midfielder who ran riot at Old Trafford

Manchester United appear to be ramping up the transfer activity in the final weeks of the season, with two defeats in their first two games exposing all of their deficiencies early on in the season.

Since Erik ten Hag arrived, their supposed summer revolution has comprised of just Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen. With their long-pursuit of Frenkie de Jong unsuccessful as of yet, the Red Devils now appear to be turning to other options in midfield.

Recently ten Hag’s side have been linked with Adrien Rabiot, but with that deal seemingly stalling, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is on their shortlist.

Caicedo was a major part of the Brighton victory at Old Trafford two weekends ago, as the Seagulls came away with a 2-1 victory. United should be well aware of his talents as they had previously scouted the Ecuador international while he was at Independiente del Valle and in fact, had a fee agreed for Caicedo.

Still just 20 years of age, Caicedo stands out as a bright midfield prospect, but as Romano points out, Brighton have no intention of selling. As was the case with Marc Cucurella’s transfer to Chelsea, Brighton will demand that United pay over the odds for one of their key players at this stage in the window.

 

