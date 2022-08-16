Manchester United and Chelsea interested in 22-year-old Barcelona forward

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.

Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes has reported that both clubs are interested in the Barca star. Although the 22-year-old is deemed untouchable, the La Liga club’s economic problems mean that the club will listen to offers for the Spaniard.

However, even though the Spain international only joined from Manchester City in January 2022, Torres has already cemented himself as a key player for Barcelona, making 25 appearances for the Catalans, scoring six goals and assisting with 6.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea transfer disagreement, Man United’s forward talks, and more

The winger signed for Barca for £46m (€55M), but, as of yet, City have not received the fee, complicating matters further.

With this being said and the La Liga club’s financial woes, his signature will likely cost either club a large sum.

Chelsea plans to offer a figure closer to £34m (€40M). However, after everything is said, it seems unlikely that Barca will be willing to accept that offer, and the deal looks too complicated to get over the line before the window ends in a couple of weeks.