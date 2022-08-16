Ex-Red Devil criticises Erik ten Hag response to Manchester United defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been warned against punishing his players for the poor results against Brentford and Brighton.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for Man Utd, and new manager Ten Hag will already be under huge pressure in this extremely challenging job.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Luke Chadwick raised his concerns about reports that Ten Hag made the United players do extra training on their day off to make up for their lack of running in comparison to Brentford’s players in that 4-0 defeat at the weekend.

Given that the mood at the club will already be rock-bottom, Chadwick is unsure if this old-school approach will really do anything to improve performances.

“I’m not 100% sure about it – it’s quite an old school way of doing things. The game has changed, the individuals playing it are very different, and of course the world in general has changed a lot over the last 25 years or so,” Chadwick said.

“You’d hope the players aren’t playing badly on purpose and they’ll be disappointed with how things are gone, in which case a punishment like that is maybe not the best way to go about things. But of course the manager makes the decisions, he’ll decide how discipline is done at the club.

“You do hope that the players understand that the performance wasn’t anywhere near acceptable, whether there’s a punishment or not.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee ??? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

“It seems like a real poisonous environment at the club, all the way through, from the top level to the team that’s playing.

“You sort of wonder how they can now put it right. You can’t change the whole squad in just a few weeks left of the transfer window. And the other underlying issues will take a long time to sort out.”