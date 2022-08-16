Joel Glazer is to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo debacle at Manchester United

Joel Glazer is reportedly against the idea of selling Cristiano Ronaldo, despite Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag being open to letting him go.

Glazer won’t be popular for this, as it seems that his poor decision-making here has given Ten Hag a nightmare start to life at Old Trafford.

It’s been clear for some time that Ronaldo wants to quit Man Utd, but it seems Glazer has blocked his exit, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo was one of United’s only bright sparks last season, but at the age of 37 it might be that he no longer has it in him to do the business week in, week out for the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines
It’s not too surprising that Ronaldo isn’t viewed as essential by Ten Hag, and that it’s the more commercially-minded Glazers who want to keep this big name on their books even though he’s not happy at the club.

The MEN add that Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is keen for their family to move back to Spain.

This comes as the Times have suggested Atletico Madrid could try signing him by offering Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata to United.

