Tensions have again been rising between Manchester United fans and the club owners, with hopes the Glazer family will pack up and sell.

However, the Mirror reported last year that the American Red Devil owners have set an asking price of a staggering £4 Billion.

The Glazer family, who also own the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought the Premier League giants in 2005 for £790m using loans.

The relationship between the American family and United fans has never been on good terms, even when United were Premier League and Champions League winners.

However, things are now worse due to failings on and off the pitch.

The squad, training grounds and the once mighty Old Trafford are on the decline with little to no investment from the owners, despite the Glazers still taking money out of the club.

However, a glimmer of hope is on the horizon, as it was exclusively reported yesterday by Stretty News that a New York investment fund is considering putting together an offer to take over the club.

Hopefully, one day in the near future, the Theatre of Dreams will be back to its former glory.