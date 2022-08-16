Manchester United add surprise Real Madrid star to list of transfer targets

Manchester United have reportedly added Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to their list of transfer targets towards the end of the summer.

The Brazil international has been a key performer for Los Blancos for some time now, and has at times been regarded as one of Europe’s top defensive midfield players.

Still, this link with Man Utd, coming from Marca, is slightly out of the blue, so it seems the Red Devils are now exploring a list of backup options after failing to secure their top targets this summer.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, United have been chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for most of this summer, with Erik ten Hag not keen to consider alternatives, although perhaps that has now changed.

Casemiro could be a strong defensive player who’d provide more protection to United’s back four, and in many ways that’s probably what the club needs, more than a ball-player like De Jong.

Still, with Casemiro winning the Champions League yet again with Madrid last season, it’s hard to imagine he’d be jumping at the opportunity to play in the Europa League in this struggling United side.

