Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has hit out at the dire start made to the new season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils started the new campaign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, and were then thrashed 4-0 by Brentford away from home.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd ace Chadwick admits he’s been disappointed at the lack of a new manager bounce under Ten Hag, despite some early signs of promise during the club’s pre-season fixtures.

Chadwick admits the Cristiano Ronaldo situation hasn’t helped, but admits he’s concerned about just how poor his old team have looked under Ten Hag so far.

“It’s been a disastrous start to the season, not what the club wanted or what was expected,” Chadwick said.

“I think there were some really promising signs in pre-season, some fantastic performances and nice goals, you could see a change in the way of playing. It was a bit lacklustre towards the end with the games against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

“The whole Ronaldo situation cast a bit of a cloud over pre-season, then he was left on the bench against Brighton. Brighton were then far and away the better team in that game, with no real attacking threat from United.

“You hoped it was a blip in that home game, but then within 35 minutes at Brentford the team are four goals down. It’s been worse than I think anyone could’ve imagined.

“It is a really concerning time, something I don’t think anyone expected. We thought there’d be a new manager bounce, but we certainly haven’t seen that yet.”