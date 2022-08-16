“It would be a smart deal for United” – Man Utd have spoken to reps over transfer of “future top player”

Manchester United have been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information on the Brazilian attacker, with negotiations seemingly not as advanced as other outlets have suggested.

Cunha is rated highly by Romano, but for now it seems Man Utd have only held initial talks with the player’s representatives, so it might not be time to get too excited just yet, Red Devils fans.

“Matheus Cunha’s agents have had conversations with Man United like many other players offered to the Red Devils around Europe, but Atletico Madrid will not accept €50m as fee,” Romano said.

“The player is comfortable in Madrid, appreciated by Man United but my understanding is that it is not an advanced negotiation or set to be completed, as others have reported.

“In my opinion Matheus is a future top player, it would be a smart deal for United, but it won’t be easy.”

Romano added that the mood is pretty bad inside Old Trafford right now after the club’s disastrous start to the season under Erik ten Hag.

It seems the new United manager wants more signings, and Romano also suggests that the Dutch tactician had expected more changes to his squad by this point.

“The mood at Manchester United is negative. I think it’s normal given the situation; everyone expected at least 2-3 more signings at this point in the transfer market, including part of the team.

“Erik ten Hag has always wanted more signings, not just after the defeat to Brentford. That’s why there is a sense that things have been much slower than expected.”

Could a signing like Cunha come in soon and lift the mood? Let us know in the comments what United need right now.