“It is time for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on” – former Man United ace sends strong message to the club

Could it be time for Manchester United to do the unthinkable and let Cristiano Ronaldo go?

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick certainly thinks so, telling CaughtOffside that it now looks like it was ultimately a mistake for the club not to allow him to leave when he’d made his intentions clear earlier this summer.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals for Man Utd last season and shone in a struggling side, but the saga surrounding his future this summer has been a major distraction and seems far from ideal for new manager Erik ten Hag to be dealing with.

Chadwick thinks United should now accept that it’s time to part ways with Ronaldo, though he also concedes that it could leave them short of options in attack, with Anthony Martial injured after a promising pre-season and a lack of promising options out there in the transfer market.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee ??? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

“You do sort of wonder if this whole situation would’ve been a bit easier if, when Ronaldo had aired views about wanting to leave, if they’d let him move on,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously with Anthony Martial injured after a positive pre-season, there is a worry that without Ronaldo, you can’t see where the goals are going to come from.

“I think, long-term, though it’s sad to say, I think it is time for Cristiano Ronaldo to move on. You don’t want to see a situation where he’s training on his own, eating on his own in the club canteen.

“He’s an iconic figure for what he’s done at the club and the career he’s had – he’s one of the greatest ever. You don’t want to see a fractured relationship and a toxic atmosphere.

“It seems like it’s starting to affect the dressing room, so it may be time to cut ties with him and let him go if that’s what he wants. Maybe that’ll relax a few more in the dressing room, but it’s a tough situation for the manager when the options available in that position aren’t fantastic at the moment.”